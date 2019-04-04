Review locations of current fishing grounds

The current legal fishing grounds for the public are overcrowded, with some located close to other water activities.

Singapore makes an excellent place for fishing activities as it is surrounded by water and also contains many reservoirs and waterways.

However, the authorities have demarcated very limited space for fishing.

Restricting anglers to a small area poses serious risks of having them injure one another with the casting of sharp hooks and hard lures.

Furthermore, the safety of those engaging in water activities close to the legal fishing grounds is also jeopardised.

Can the authorities review the locations of the current fishing grounds and, at the same time, create more legal areas for fishing?

Edwin Han Ruiguang