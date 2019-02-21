Review age criterion for aged person scheme

It was announced last year that from this April, to qualify under the aged person scheme for a monthly concessionary levy rate to hire a foreign domestic worker, the person must be at least 67 years old, up from the 65 years today.

It is hard to understand why this change was made.

When one turns 60, one can enjoy benefits such as transport concessions and grocery shopping discounts.

Many elderly people under the age of 67 without disabilities may still require help with household chores.

I hope the authorities will review this age criterion and revise the qualifying age to 65 or younger.

For some, engaging a maid is a necessity, not a luxury.

Kumar Pillay Thangavalu