Revamp RCs to stay relevant, reach out to more citizens

Residents' committees (RCs) have been around for 40 years, and it is high time we revamped them to keep them relevant.

The functions of the RCs are to promote neighbourliness, harmony and cohesiveness among residents.

It is also a place where residents congregate and discuss municipal issues and make recommendations to various government agencies.

The RCs also promote good citizenry, when members volunteer themselves to help in special events.

However, an RC member needs to be nominated first, and only citizens and permanent residents who have cleared the screening process can join the committee.

The committee is hierarchical, with each member given a position to run the show.

First, I strongly feel that the RC should be for everyone. Only when we are open and embrace all people regardless of their backgrounds can we truly promote cohesiveness in our country. The hierarchy in the committee should also be scrapped.

Second, the People's Association (PA), which manages the RCs, should capitalise on technology to reach out to more citizens.

One excellent model which PA should study is the Singapore Cares online portal developed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

A member is free to choose and register to volunteer for any of the activities that are regularly published in the portal.

RC members should be free to volunteer their help anywhere that needs assistance, rather than confine his volunteering to his constituency.

Roy Goh Hin Soon