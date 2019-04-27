Revamp of National Archives of S'pore building cost $37m

We thank Mr Tay Kian Tiong for his feedback (Why keep cost of revamp a secret?, April 19).

The cost of the revamp of the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) building is listed in the Singapore Budget Book for Budget 2019. We incurred about $37 million for the project, and the cost went mainly towards restoration and building works as the building was marked for conservation in 2005.

This revamp is the first for NAS in more than two decades, since 1996.

The new building has more facilities, such as the new Oldham Theatre for public programmes, to connect the public with Singapore's history and heritage.

Our research facilities have also been upgraded to provide a more conducive environment for researchers.

Nevertheless, we were mindful to keep costs down while creating a compelling and enriching learning experience for all our visitors.

William Tan

Assistant Chief Executive (Corporate)

National Library Board