Rev up support in push towards electric vehicles

As a small, low-lying island city state, Singapore is especially vulnerable to the effects of climate change. At the same time, Singapore's geographical attributes, coupled with its relative affluence, mean that, in theory, Singapore is well-placed to be a world leader in adopting electric vehicle technology.

Yet, the price of fully-electric vehicles remains artificially high - mainly as a result of taxation - also, charging stations are virtually non-existent.

While the Land Transport Authority (LTA) does grant ARF (additional registration fee) rebates to buyers of cleaner vehicles, these measures will do little to encourage the adoption of fully-electric vehicles unless there is adequate public infrastructure to support them.

I encourage our planners to get serious about emissions and to consider more effective policies to encourage and support the adoption of fully-electric vehicles.

