Reusable bags most effective way to reduce plastic waste

We thank Mr Paul Chan and Miss Neo Jia En for their feedback on the "No Plastic Bag" initiative (Cutting plastic use: Retailers should make the move; and FairPrice's explanation not convincing, both Nov 28).

Mr Chan had earlier raised the same suggestion on biodegradable bags which the National Environment Agency had replied to (NEA pushing for less use of disposables, Nov 1). The most sustainable approach towards plastic bag use is to avoid excessive consumption and instead use reusable bags when we shop.

We would also like to assure Miss Neo that FairPrice is committed to the environment and we continue to work with our suppliers to reduce or avoid unnecessary packaging where possible, without compromising the quality and safety of produce. Improper packaging of fresh produce reduces its shelf life and makes it vulnerable to damage from transportation and retailing, which may result in an increase in food waste.

We will continue to do our part and work together with the community to promote greater care for our environment.

Jonas Kor

Director

Corporate Communications

NTUC FairPrice