Respect on and off the field important

Respect and understanding among competitors are very important. However, not all schools have developed such values in their teams.

For example, on the last day of this year's National School Games swimming competition, after the trophies were handed out, the Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) family of schools banded together to sing their school song. However, in the middle of their song, a rival school started to cheer loudly, clearly in an effort to disrupt the ACS group. This kind of behaviour is very disappointing.

I hope schools work at inculcating understanding and respect among their students, not just on the playing field or in a race, but afterwards as well.

Allysha Lim, 17,

Junior College Year 2 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school