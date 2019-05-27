Respect on and off the field important

A Bukit Batok Secondary School rugby player trying to stop a St Andrew’s Secondary School opponent in a Saints 7s match at St Andrew’s Junior College, on Nov 11, 2018.
Published
6 hours ago

Respect and understanding among competitors are very important. However, not all schools have developed such values in their teams.

For example, on the last day of this year's National School Games swimming competition, after the trophies were handed out, the Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) family of schools banded together to sing their school song. However, in the middle of their song, a rival school started to cheer loudly, clearly in an effort to disrupt the ACS group. This kind of behaviour is very disappointing.

I hope schools work at inculcating understanding and respect among their students, not just on the playing field or in a race, but afterwards as well.

Allysha Lim, 17,

Junior College Year 2 student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 27, 2019, with the headline 'Respect on and off the field important'. Print Edition | Subscribe
