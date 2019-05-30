Resources for community first responders

We thank Teo Chen Wei for aiding a cardiac arrest victim on May 3 (Support needed for volunteer lifesavers, May 27).

We agree that it is important to provide support to community first responders (CFRs) so that they are able to respond effectively to incidents when activated.

In this regard, the support page of the myResponder app contains a list of frequently asked questions, a feedback function and guidelines on how to navigate the app.

The app also has step-by-step guides on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

In addition, SCDF contacts CFRs on a monthly basis to gather feedback on the cases to which they had attended.

During emergencies, CFRs also receive guidance from SCDF's 995 Operations Centre specialists over the phone, such as on performing chest compressions for CPR.

There are also various platforms for CFRs to refresh their life-saving skills, including SCDF's Community Emergency Preparedness Programme and CPR-AED courses run by other organisations, such as the Dispatcher-Assisted First Responder programme by the Unit for Pre-hospital Emergency Care.

It is encouraging that the myResponder app has been downloaded more than 110,000 times since its launch in April 2015, with over 40,000 volunteers registered as CFRs.

We look forward to more individuals equipping themselves with essential life-saving skills and stepping forward as CFRs to build A Nation of Lifesavers.

Leslie Williams (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director (Corporate Communications Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force