Resolve to make a positive impact on others' lives

Christmas decorations have been up for weeks and by now, many people would have exchanged presents and opened them. For some, the chore of gift hunting is over. Another festive day will soon pass.

Around us, strife continues and some serious natural disasters have made their mark.

Technology has sometimes pulled people apart, or has been used to cause more harm than good. At times, the divisions between people seem huge.

Yet good abounds if we look for it. Generosity still exists. Good people, and not just wealthy folk, have spent their lives helping others.

Many make do with less and yet consciously share what little they have. Can we do the same, making a positive impact on those around us?

We have to look to ourselves to make a difference. We have much to be grateful for if we look, instead of bemoaning that the grass is greener on the other side.

The new year looms and instead of making resolutions that come and go like the wind, why not make one where we touch someone positively today.

Think the best of our fellow man, even turning the other cheek and bringing joy to others. For there is always someone out there with lesser means, someone who is suffering more and in greater despair.

We can lament that the holiday is coming to an end and it has all been an empty celebration, or we can look forward to another year, or simply another day, to live well and make our days count positively.

Peter Loon Seng Chee