Reserve pavements for pedestrians, prams, wheelchairs

Personal mobility devices (PMDs) and bicycles should be on the roads, not pavements.

Pavements should be reserved for pedestrians, prams and seniors on motorised wheelchairs and using other walking aids.

Pedestrians just want to feel safe on pavements. That should be our basic right.

But we have not felt safe since PMDs were allowed on pavements.

Registration of PMDs and speed and weight limits have done nothing to guarantee our safety and peace of mind.

Look at how even with so many cameras on our roads, car drivers are still speeding, using mobile phones and driving with just one hand on the steering wheel.

Pedestrians are often startled by PMDs suddenly zooming past, especially at night. Often, the riders have a phone in one hand, both ears plugged into music and those making deliveries have a large bag strapped on their back.

Building barriers to stop PMD users from speeding is a waste of public funds. Just bar them from pavements.

Ang Siew Wan