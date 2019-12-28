Research findings communicated in various ways

We thank Mr Rajiv George Aricat for his letter (Publicly funded research findings should be made easily available, Dec 25).

The National Research Foundation (NRF) sets the national direction for research and development by developing policies, plans and strategies for research, innovation and enterprise.

We recognise the importance of science communication and outreach for the public to understand the relevance of science and technology in our society.

As part of our funding conditions, all publications arising from the funded research must be made publicly available no later than 12 months after the official date of publication of the findings.

These are deposited in the institutions' open access repositories or any other subject's open access repositories, and can be accessed by the public.

NRF and other local funding agencies also have regular publications and newsletters to highlight the research findings, scientists and success stories from our universities and research institutions.

A number of research groups and institutions also have strong and active science communication efforts, including conferences, public lectures and student engagements.

One example is the recent one-north Festival organised by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), a five-day public celebration of research, science and innovation.

Another public initiative is the Quantum: The Exhibition showcase, which has been held at Science Centre Singapore since August. It showcases the quantum science and technology contributions by Singapore research institutions.

NRF will continue to build public awareness in science and technology, and bring them closer to our citizens.

Charlotte Chen

Head, Corporate Communication

National Research Foundation