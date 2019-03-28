Require PIN for credit card transactions

It is extremely perplexing that credit card issuers in Singapore still have not given card holders the option of requiring a PIN, or personal identification number, to make credit card transactions (Man arrested over $18k in unauthorised card transactions, March 23).

We know all too well that merchants do not always conduct sufficient checks when handling credit card transactions with signature verification.

Requiring a PIN would afford greater security against unauthorised credit card transactions.

Card holders from countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia already enjoy this added layer of security. What is holding us up?

Chia Choo Tuan (Madam)