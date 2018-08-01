Replace IP with fairer programme

The Integrated Programme (IP) is a good avenue for top-performing students to develop intellectual curiosity and other talents.

But the IP potentially creates barriers for non-IP students to enter top junior colleges (JCs).

Guaranteed admission to the top JCs in Singapore is given to most IP students, leaving little opportunity for non-IP students - even if they are better qualified - to enter those schools with their O-level results.

O-level students thus face strong and unfair competition, compared with students on the IP track.

The Ministry of Education should scrap the IP so that all students have a fair chance to enter the JC they desire based on merit. All students should take the O-level exam so that they can compete on an equal playing field.

Damien Toh, 18

Junior College Year 2 student