Relook safety design of HDB flats

While the Housing Board strives to improve our public housing with sleeker and more modern fittings, I urge it to pay more attention to the safety design of the flats, which will help prevent loss of innocent lives, especially those of young children (New HDB flats to come with condo-like fittings, June 6).

It was most disheartening to read about the tragic incident of the six-year-old girl who fell to her death, and I extend my deepest condolences to her grieving parents and brother (Girl, 6, dies after falling from 11th-storey flat in Ang Mo Kio, June 6).

I wholeheartedly recognise that parents should be primarily responsible for their children's safety at home.

But I also hope that HDB will seriously consider and implement safety guidelines in the design of all buildings, especially public buildings, to prevent such unfortunate tragedies from happening again.

Such urgent considerations leading to the design of better safety features in our houses should take precedence over aesthetic improvements, especially before more young lives are lost.

Lim Boon Seng