Relook approach to Pioneer Generation lanes at FairPrice outlets

While I applaud FairPrice for having dedicated Pioneer Generation (PG) lanes, the method of operating them could be improved.

I have often observed the FairPrice outlet in Tampines Street 11 driving elderly people away from the lane just because they had forgotten to bring their PG card for verification.

These elderly people are then forced to join the long queues at the regular lanes.

Then, there are others who are clearly above 60, though not from the PG cohort, who choose the lane because they are unable to stand for long periods.

Often, this group of people are also shooed out of the PG lane by cashiers who insist they are just following the rules.

Shouldn't FairPrice exercise greater flexibility in its approach?

Additionally, while having one or two PG lanes at big FairPrice outlets with numerous payment lanes is not an issue, the management might want to consider whether such lanes should be present in smaller outlets where there are only three lanes.

In those supermarkets, having dedicated lanes will just make other queues longer and more frustrating for many shoppers.

Staff must also be trained to communicate and serve all customers better.

Cheng Choon Fei