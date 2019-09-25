Reliable news outlets matter more in fast-paced world

It is indeed a challenging time for the traditional news media. Technology has changed the way we consume the news.

Now, we are spoilt for choice. We can get the latest news instantly. And not only are we on the receiving end of the news, we can publish our own too.

But herein lies the irony.

While there are many sources available to verify the facts, many people have no time to do so, and instead pass on "trending" stories, as though the more times a story is shared, the more authentic it is.

And that is how fake news spreads.

Newspapers have folded because of dwindling readership; some have gone solely digital (Securing the future of quality journalism; Sept 22).

It is a shame that well-honed editorial talents are lost in the process. Like any business, newspaper corporations are sustained by profits.

While they continue to generate high-quality content, much of their advertising revenue is lost to the new media, giving birth to new behemoths that span traditional and new platforms.

Yet, it is in times like this that good old journalistic ethos of independence and truth matter more.

Credibility is still paramount and that makes traditional news sources such as The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao the reliable options for our daily news diet.

Good journalism matters, and matters more in this fast-paced world. The press that is free, independent and truthful in its reporting will stand the test of time.

Lee Teck Chuan