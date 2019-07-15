Regulate the gig economy

The digital revolution of the past led to the "gig" economy of today. Freelance workers enjoy the flexibility of choosing their working hours, free from the shackles of the supposed dull office life.

But is the gig economy a good choice or a trap?

Workers join the gig economy easily due to the lack of barriers to entry - even a bicycle is sufficient to deliver food. In addition, high incentive schemes and the ease of employment attract and retain such workers. But these pull factors are only beneficial in the short term.

Eventually, when demand does not meet the supply of workers, some may be forced to call it quits.

As most gig economy jobs require little to no specialisation and do not develop or equip workers with new skills, workers will be disadvantaged in future. This may impact Singapore's pace of economic growth.

The gig market should be regulated, ensuring that the supply of labour does not exceed demand.

Gafkinshah Gaffar, 22, University student