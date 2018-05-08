Regular enforcement will keep errant bike parking in check

I share the concerns of responsible bike users who find difficulty in finding designated parking places near their destinations (Recalcitrant bike-sharing users face one-year ban; May 5). But, I believe the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will provide the necessary facilities where feasible.

The latest move by LTA to curb indiscriminate parking is appropriate given the magnitude of the problem.

From my observation, irresponsible users still dump their bikes in a haphazard manner along footpaths leading to some MRT stations although there are parking spaces nearby. This not only causes obstruction to pedestrians but is also an eyesore. A case in point is the Bedok North station.

There should be regular enforcement to take the culprits to task and to keep the problem in check.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan