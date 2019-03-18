Reduce, reuse to fight e-waste

As Singapore looks to achieve its Smart Nation ambitions, there has been a greater consumption of electronics, and thus more electronic waste being produced.

The current emphasis, however, is on the recycling of e-waste, which may not be the most effective and eco-friendly method as it does not tackle the source of the waste (Few young Singaporeans polled recycle e-waste, or do it right, March 4).

Singapore has long used the three Rs, reduce, reuse and recycle, to combat wastage. By focusing mainly on recycling, many consumers may think that it is okay to maintain their unsustainable rates of purchase. Recycling cannot ameliorate the negative impact of conspicuous consumption.

Talks in schools should place greater emphasis on the reduce and reuse aspects of fighting e-waste.

Koh Guan Tsin, 18

Junior College graduate