Recycling efforts gaining traction

I have been reading with great interest about recycling in Singapore. I am a British citizen and was in the Republic for the Formula One race.

Recycling has been part of my daily life for many years now, including the 10 years I lived in New Zealand, and it is a philosophy I continue to uphold whenever I travel abroad.

I was pleased to observe how recycling facilities have become increasingly common in Singapore. During my first visit here in 2011, it was very difficult to find even one recycling facility at the street level. This difficulty carried on into subsequent years.

For me as a visitor, this year represents a significant shift as there are now many more recycling points on the streets of the Central Business District and even within the apartment I stayed at.

However, I remain dismayed by the number of plastic bags distributed in many shops in Singapore. I was even asked by an employee in one shop if I wanted a plastic bag for the two bars of chocolate I was purchasing.

In the UK, supermarkets issue large replaceable multi-use plastic "bags for life". If the bag splits or becomes damaged it can be swapped for a new one at the checkout.

In other shops, if you require a plastic bag, you pay a nominal charge for it.

The old dumps are now called recycling centres as most items, (though not all) deposited there can be recycled in some way. The government is rolling out smart meters in people's homes so they can easily observe their usage of gas and electricity to curb emissions.

In New Zealand, one can purchase large fabric tote bags to place provisions in.

While I feel Singapore is heading in the right direction with recycling, much work remains. The next task is encouraging people out of their cars!

Andrew Smith