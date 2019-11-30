Receiving PSLE results a highlight for kids

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has really missed the forest for the trees (MOE clarifies why school withheld PSLE results slip, Nov 28).

Holding back the original Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results slip and handing the child a photocopy instead due to unpaid school fees is cruel.

For these young pupils, the PSLE results day is momentous.

MOE explained why it did what it did, but surely there are other ways to persuade these defaulting parents to pay up.

Because of the parents' tardiness, the affected children are left holding a photocopy of their results slip in the presence of their classmates, and feeling embarrassed.

Many Singaporeans look to MOE as the bastion of principles, and the teacher and imparter of positive values. It has fallen short this time.

K. Ramakrishnan