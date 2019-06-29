Reason NUH could not accommodate fasting patient

We refer to the feedback by Dr Leong Sai Fan based on his observation during a recent visit to our Diagnostic Imaging Centre (NUH staff lacked compassion, June 24).

We have contacted both Dr Leong and Mr Wong, the patient mentioned in his letter.

In January, Mr Wong's appointment was rescheduled from June 18 to the following day because the specialist doctor supervising his scan was not available on the earlier date.

Mr Wong was informed by text message of the change. A reminder message was sent a week before the new appointment date.

When Mr Wong turned up on June 18, our staff tried to arrange for the procedure since he had fasted. However, as his scan required monitoring by a specialist doctor, and we were not able to arrange for one that morning, we could not proceed with it.

Our staff had apologised for the situation and offered Mr Wong some light refreshments and to accompany him to the foodcourt.

We also made a follow-up call later in the day to ensure he was well.

Mr Wong came on June 19 and was assisted by our staff to complete the scan. We have shared the information with Dr Leong and thanked him for his concern for our patient.

Quek Swee Tian (Associate Professor)

Head and Senior Consultant

Department of Diagnostic Imaging

National University Hospital