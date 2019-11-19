Forum: Ready-made solution to foreign worker quota cuts

MPs have raised concerns over the cut in the proportion of foreigners on work permits or S Passes that a firm can employ, from 40 per cent to 38 per cent next year, and to 35 per cent in 2021 (Firms in service sector need a complete rethink as foreign worker quotas cut further, say MPs, Feb 26).

It was said that the new foreign worker ceiling will likely hit the hospitality, food and beverage (F&B), arts, entertainment and other lifestyle sectors most.

However, there should not be concern over the quota cut at this point, as employers in the service sector can open up the vacancies to a ready pool of more than 7,000 food delivery riders affected by the e-scooter ban on footpaths.

In fact, this pool can substantially replace foreigners whose work permits or S Passes are expiring.

There is also good synergy, especially for the F&B sector to employ them, as they are customer-facing and have experience in handling all kinds of food from different types of establishments. They are quicker to train and adapt to the job.

The hospitality, F&B, entertainment and lifestyle sectors can offer flexibility in working hours and provide options to work on different shifts and on a part-time basis, which works well for the affected e-scooter food delivery riders who prefer to work such flexible hours.

There is secure income and livelihood, annual leave, medical leave and Central Provident Fund contributions for the affected food delivery riders as well.

Family members will not have to worry about their safety on the e-scooter, or the fire hazard when charging the device.

I hope the Government can offer assistance through Workforce Singapore and other agencies to help the food delivery riders find employment, and to help employers in the service sector fill the vacancies with these Singaporeans, lessening the reliance on work permit and S Pass holders.

Aaron Ang Chin Guan