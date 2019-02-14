Re-examine case of doctor who was fined

I echo Dr Benny Loo's call for the Singapore Medical Council to respond in depth to the recent case of the $100,000 fine imposed on Dr Lim Lian Arn (Help young doctors by clearing up ambiguity, Feb 11).

Without more dialogue, I fear the inevitable invasion of costly defensive medical practices.

In the long run, it is the public and the nation that will bear the brunt of this.

I am also glad that Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min responded to the matter in Parliament (No need to list all side effects: Lam Pin Min, Feb 12).

I do feel that the fine of $100,000 is extremely harsh and unfair.

However, I am disappointed that Dr Lam said there is no need to reopen the case as both parties have accepted the judgment.

The authorities must not shy away from re-examining the issue, especially as many people have brought up their doubts on the matter.

We cannot allow this matter to rest, just because both parties have accepted the judgment.

I hope that our MPs will continue to ask for reviews of this matter; not so as to assign blame but, rather, to assure younger doctors and the public that we are committed to not escalating healthcare costs.

Tan Lai Yong (Dr)