Re-engineer established industries to help PMETs

Since 2012, when foreign investments reached an all-time high of $16 billion, the Economic Development Board (EDB) has met or exceeded its forecast for all indicators every year (Singapore attracts $10.9b in investments, beating forecast, Feb 15).

EDB must be congratulated for it.

However, since then, foreign investments have been declining, with last year's number at only 68 per cent of the all-time high figure.

The issue of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) being retrenched and having trouble finding jobs continues to be a problem today.

This begs the question whether EDB should be measuring itself against new indicators.

EDB is one of the key institutions responsible for the continued economic success of Singapore.

But unless it sets itself stretch goals, different goals and demanding goals, Singaporeans will find it difficult to accept that EDB has met or exceeded all indicators for the past seven years while PMETs continue to struggle to find jobs.

For instance, the Ministry of Trade and Industry stated in 2014 that the Singapore economy would grow at around 3 per cent per year on average for the next decade.

Perhaps EDB should set itself a stretch goal that addresses the question: "What will it take to bring in investments that would help the Singapore economy grow at 5 per cent per year on average?"

Also, when multinational companies within a cluster shift their operations out of Singapore, they leave behind a massive trail of displaced PMETs with mismatched skills who are unable to fit into the exotic new industries.

For example, it is not difficult to imagine that the current workforce will have problems adapting to the new industry cluster of autonomous vehicles and smart mobility systems that EDB has indicated it will take the lead in developing.

Perhaps the goal should be to re-engineer established industries such as electronics, petrochemical, biomedical and aerospace, where the ecosystems are in place and PMETs have a better chance of transitioning to higher value-added activities.

Liu Fook Thim