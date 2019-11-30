RCs address needs of residents in neighbourhood

We thank Mr Roy Goh for his feedback (Revamp RCs to stay relevant, reach out to more citizens, Nov 23).

The role of the residents' committees (RCs) is to promote neighbourliness and foster a sense of shared ownership of their community. It is why RCs are made up of residents based in Singapore, and who live in the same neighbourhood.

RC members take on different roles and responsibilities in the committee so that they can operate effectively.

All residents are welcome to participate in RC programmes and initiatives, and many also help out as ad hoc volunteers.

We are constantly looking at how we can use technology to better meet the needs of residents.

For example, we have introduced a seamless People's Association Internet portal (www.onepa.sg) where residents can register and pay for courses at the same time.

We are also revamping our volunteer portal to better serve our volunteers and will keep Mr Goh's feedback in mind for future reviews.

Julian Aw

Director (Residents' Network)

People's Association