Range of zoo ticketing options available for kids throughout year

We thank Madam Angie Koh for her compliment and appreciate her feedback (Lower zoo entry fee for young kids, Oct 11).

While we review her suggestion, we would also like to share that a range of ticketing options is available for pre-school children throughout the year.

Subsidised rates are extended to schools and education groups that cater to children aged three years and above.

Also, seasonal promotions are rolled out and special discounts extended to children every quarter.

An example is our campaign for October - Fight the Deadliest Monster - where every adult ticket purchased for Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park entitles an accompanying child to enter for free.

We also have annual membership packages that are popular with families, for the unlimited visits they can enjoy throughout the year.

Visit wrs.com.sg for more information on our membership programmes and promotions.

Isabel Cheng

Chief Marketing Officer

Wildlife Reserves Singapore