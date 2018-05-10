Range of support available to help workers who reskill

We thank Mr Chong Kim Hwa for his feedback (Give wage support to workers who reskill; May 2).

A range of resources and support is available to those seeking to be trained for better jobs.

MySkillsFuture portal provides information on jobs and careers, and the corresponding skills needed. SkillsFuture courses are also heavily subsidised.

MyCareersFuture portal helps job seekers find jobs that are best matched to their skills.

Those who need more help can register with Workforce Singapore's (WSG) Careers Connect and the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), which provide personalised assistance in career planning.

Individuals who need to reskill for a career switch can tap the Adapt and Grow (A&G) Professional Conversion Programmes and Place-and-Train programmes, which help individuals to be placed into a new job and provide employers with not only training subsidies but also salary support during the period of training.

This suite of support goes beyond just offering incentives for training. It also increases the likelihood that the training will lead to better employment outcomes for individuals.

For more information on the SkillsFuture and A&G initiatives, please visit www.skillsfuture.sg and www.adaptandgrow.sg.

People can also contact WSG's Careers Connect on 6883-5885, or NTUC's e2i centres on 6747-0606.

Terence Ho

Divisional Director

Manpower Planning and Policy Division

Ministry of Manpower