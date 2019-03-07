Range of measures to keep smoky vehicles in check

We thank Mr Ng Peng Hock for his suggestions (Crack down on vehicles with emission problems, Feb 25).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Land Transport Authority share Mr Ng's concerns on the impact of vehicular emissions on the environment and have put in place various measures to mitigate this.

It is an offence for any vehicle to emit smoke while in use on the road.

All vehicles, as part of the mandatory inspections to ensure they are in roadworthy condition, are to be periodically tested for exhaust/smoke emission.

Vehicles above 10 years old are subject to more frequent checks.

In addition, NEA takes stringent enforcement action against smoky vehicles.

Vehicles caught emitting smoke are required to undergo a smoke-emission inspection at authorised inspection centres.

Foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore via the Woodlands and Tuas land entry checkpoints are routinely screened for smoke emission.

NEA also conducts emission tests on foreign-registered vehicles that emit smoke.

The drivers will be issued composition fines on the spot if the smoke emissions of their vehicles exceed a certain level.

Beyond the composition sum, problematic foreign vehicles can also be turned back to their country.

Members of the public who spot smoky vehicles on the road are encouraged to report them to NEA, and provide details such as vehicle registration number, location, date and time of the incident via the following:

• NEA hotline: 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-2255-632)

• http://www.nea.gov.sg/corporate-functions/feedback

• myENV mobile application

Fong Peng Keong

Director

Pollution Control Department

National Environment Agency