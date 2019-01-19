Range of checks, services keep buses in good condition

We thank Mr Desmond Teo for his letter (Renewal of bus services needed too; Jan 2).

All public buses on our roads must meet noise and exhaust emission standards, which are enforced through the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) stringent procurement specifications for bus vendors.

LTA also has strict maintenance requirements and six-monthly inspections to ensure that our buses are roadworthy and safe. In addition, when buses are halfway through their 17-year lifespan, they get a total refurbishment. Also, critical components are regularly checked and overhauled.

Our bus fleet has also been renewed and upgraded. More than 2,000 new buses (inclusive of Bus Service Enhancement Programme buses) have been purchased over the past five years, and 80 per cent of the fleet is less than midway through their lifespan.

Additionally, all buses purchased since Jan 1, 2018, meet the Euro VI emission standard, the strictest emission standard currently used worldwide.

LTA is also testing diesel hybrid and electric buses, which are quieter and cleaner, to assess their feasibility for wider deployment.

Under the bus contracting model, LTA owns the buses, determines the services to be provided and sets service standards, while the bus operators operate the services, as well as manage and maintain the buses owned by LTA.

Feedback from commuters, including those on specific buses with problems, will be taken seriously and looked into jointly between LTA and the operators.

Goh Puay San (Ms)

Director, Bus Infrastructure & Assets

Land Transport Authority