Raise upper age limit for private-hire drivers

The present upper age limit of 75 years for private-hire drivers is too restrictive.

Not everyone ages at the same rate. Some people are already very weak at 65 while others are still healthy and fit at 75.

I have been a private-hire driver for the past two years to keep myself active and earn a little money.

Two weeks ago when I turned 75, I was told I could not be a private-hire driver anymore.

Exceptions should be made on a case-by-case basis, as long as drivers are able to pass their medical tests.

The Government encourages older people to work, but I am now unable to do so due to such restrictions.

Joe Cheng