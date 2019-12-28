Racing in HDB estates adds to noise from motorcycles

Noise pollution in Singapore has been on the rise for quite some time. The major contributors to this are motorcycles. Singapore has strict regulations on all types of vehicles in many aspects, but those on the noise made by motorcycles seem quite lenient.

The cheaper motorcycles seem to have two-stroke engines, and they make an unbearable level of noise on the road. This noise level goes up when these motorcycles enter residential estates, due to the amplification by the buildings, and higher still when they enter closed or multi-storey carparks.

I also believe some motorcycle owners are making illegal modifications to the exhaust system, resulting in higher noise levels.

I have also noticed motorcyclists racing on the roads inside Housing Board estates, sometimes late at night. Such noisy activities increase during weekends and public holidays.

I hope the National Environment Agency and the Land Transport Authority can look into the issue.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar