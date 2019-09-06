Race, religious issues must continue to be raised in public

Staying away from race and religion in our public discourse is a surefire way of forgoing sensitivities, ignoring tension and building up resentment among different groups (Do discussions on religion and race really help?, Sept 4).

History has shown that different races and religions do not get along well naturally.

For example, conflicts between the Neanderthals and Homo sapiens were partly why the former became extinct.

The Crusades and Thirty Years' War were fought under the holy banners. White supremacism, anti-semitism and ethnic cleansing are still present.

They have taught us that perfect racial and religious harmony is a unicorn - it is unattainable. Yet, this does not mean we should stop pursuing it.

On the contrary, it should be something that we pursue in perpetuity. Singapore is well positioned to do this after decades of careful compromise and thoughtful tolerance.

It might appear from time to time that we are going in the opposite direction, but I view it as a case of "two steps forward, one step back".

Controversies debated out in the open, while occasionally embarrassing and awkward, help everyone to come to a better or common understanding. At the very least, it diffuses simmering tension and prevents it from boiling over.

At the very least, it diffuses simmering tension and prevents it from boiling over, as was the case in Singapore's 1969 racial riots, when rumours and lingering unease fuelled the violence.

Mr Ron Ho's assertion (Racial unity - are we regressing?, Aug 29) that his peers in bygone eras never took offence with jokes regarding race or colour should also be taken with a pinch of salt.

He is in the majority race, and would have found it easier to laugh off racist jibes. He would not be able to account for the private feelings of his minority peers.

It is my strong belief that more discussion is needed going forward, not less, and certainly not none.

We should not be lamenting that we are walking on eggshells, but instead be grateful that we still get to walk and have not come to an uneasy standstill on this.

Tan Yi Shu