Questionable requests for donations

The number of representatives from unrecognised charity organisations stationed near temples, MRT stations, shopping malls and in crowded neighbourhood areas is surprising.

These people flash their certificates, pictures and tickets and resort to pushy tactics to try and get members of the public to donate to charities that help old folk and the needy.

Often, they claim the money is going into the purchase of rice for such people.

Sometimes, the donations start from $50 and rise by increments of $50.

These representatives range from teenagers to old folk.

Are they part-timers, full-timers or volunteers?

One night, a man of about 50 years of age came knocking on my door asking for donations.

He showed me his certificate and tickets for purchase, which I kindly rejected. He became angry.

What are the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and police doing to prevent any unauthorised or illegal solicitation of money by scammers under the guise of charity?

This is going to damage the image of Singapore if it is allowed to go on.

Gabriel Ong