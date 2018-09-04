Puzzled as to why reimbursement of medical expenses was not possible

I am writing to ask that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board or Health Ministry explain clearly and publicly the basis under which I would be entitled to receive payments for my medical expenses.

I have been hospitalised on two occasions and on both I was unable to receive any reimbursement of expenses.

On the first occasion, I had surgery in a private hospital as my general practitioner (GP) told me that it needed to be done urgently and I was not able to obtain an early appointment in a government hospital.

The cost came to more than $20,000. MediShield gave me some answer and said I was not entitled to reimbursement.

On the second occasion more recently, I was admitted to a government hospital and my bill came to just over $1,000 but less than $1,500. Again I was told no reimbursement would be given.

I am puzzled as to why in these two instances, which I would describe as entirely different situations, I was not able to claim from MediShield.

I hope this public explanation will make it clear to me, and others like me, so that I know where I have erred. I am 70 years of age.

Of course, I am grateful that the Government has heavily subsidised my public hospital bill.

I do not want MediShield to reach out to me in private but explain for all to see.

Leong Sai Mooi

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 04, 2018, with the headline 'Puzzled as to why reimbursement of medical expenses was not possible'.
