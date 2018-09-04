Puzzled as to why reimbursement of medical expenses was not possible

I am writing to ask that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board or Health Ministry explain clearly and publicly the basis under which I would be entitled to receive payments for my medical expenses.

I have been hospitalised on two occasions and on both I was unable to receive any reimbursement of expenses.

On the first occasion, I had surgery in a private hospital as my general practitioner (GP) told me that it needed to be done urgently and I was not able to obtain an early appointment in a government hospital.

The cost came to more than $20,000. MediShield gave me some answer and said I was not entitled to reimbursement.

On the second occasion more recently, I was admitted to a government hospital and my bill came to just over $1,000 but less than $1,500. Again I was told no reimbursement would be given.

I am puzzled as to why in these two instances, which I would describe as entirely different situations, I was not able to claim from MediShield.

I hope this public explanation will make it clear to me, and others like me, so that I know where I have erred. I am 70 years of age.

Of course, I am grateful that the Government has heavily subsidised my public hospital bill.

I do not want MediShield to reach out to me in private but explain for all to see.

Leong Sai Mooi