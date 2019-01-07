Put more effort into climate change fight

It is heartening to see more people stepping up to fight against climate change.

Last year, Starbucks announced that it would phase out plastic straws worldwide by 2020, projecting to eliminate more than one billion plastic straws a year.

Besides just counting on larger organisations to play their part, we need to change the habits of individual people too.

On a macro scale, we require greater political will and closer international relationships. It is impossible for one country to work alone to alleviate a world problem.

While many pacts, such as the Copenhagen Agreement and the Kyoto Protocol, have been signed, these are still not enough to combat climate change as commitment and cooperation from many countries are still lacking.

With greater effort put in by people, we will be able to slow down the progress of climate change and try to reverse its effects before they become worse.

Felicia Lee, 16

Secondary 4 student

