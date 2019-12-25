Put a stop to destruction of plants in People's Park

Whenever there is a night market or bazaar at the open space between People's Park and OG Building, I noticed that all the plants and shrubs in the large planter boxes at the open space are completely destroyed at the end of it all.

This disturbing destruction of plants happens every quarter and it is very sad to see the beautiful greenery being destroyed by the stall holders.

Each time, new plants are put back into the planter boxes, but the uprooting and destruction are just repeated - almost four times a year.

I understand the open space belongs to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and I have written to it about my concern over the unnecessary waste of such plants. However, I have not heard from the SLA.

I'm assuming the cost of such replacements is borne by the fair organisers and not taxpayers, but it is still sad and disheartening to see such indiscriminate destruction of healthy plants.

I suggest the SLA either remove all the planter boxes or move the fairs somewhere else.

I think the planter boxes should stay as the area draws large crowds of seniors who love to gather there to socialise and enjoy the music by buskers.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon