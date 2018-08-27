Pull the plug on electricity theft

On two occasions recently, I spotted people tapping public electricity illegally to charge their personal mobility devices (PMDs).

One incident occurred at a multi-purpose hall, while the other happened at a hawker centre managed by a town council.

As more and more people use PMDs, some are becoming "creative" enough to tap public electricity for free.

This is not only illegal, but also raises the question of safety.

There have been several cases of PMD batteries causing fires.

Should any of these PMDs being charged illegally catch fire, it would endanger not only the electricity thief, but also those around him. There is also the risk of electrocution.

Power theft will raise the electricity bills of town councils and residents as well.

The amount of electricity stolen may be small for one PMD, but when many people do it, the cumulative effect could cause power failures.

Town councils must rein in such illegal and dangerous behaviour fast. They should increase surveillance and enforcement efforts as well as secure these power points with a strong lock.

PMD users should not be getting others to fuel their transportation.

Others should not be made to foot the transport costs of PMD users.

Cheng Choon Fei