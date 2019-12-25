Publicly funded research findings should be made easily available

Singapore is generous in funding different kinds of research. Research needs to be relevant by addressing the problems of society. If taxpayers' money is used for funding the research, the public has the right to reap the benefits, which includes the right to know the outcome of each research project.

Most research output is restricted to research publications in peer-reviewed journals, which are inaccessible to the public. Project leaders are usually more interested in chasing academic conferences and publishing platforms, and less concerned with letting the public know their findings.

Guidelines need to be set to make the project leaders accountable to the public, not only by recommending policies to the Government, but also by disseminating the findings directly to the public.

They can do so by writing pieces in newspapers like The Straits Times, holding a public meeting or delivering a public lecture. The findings, along with materials associated with the research, barring the confidential ones, can also be uploaded to the granting agency's website.

In research where the data is drawn from verbal recollections of respondents, the findings need to be verified by the respondents before they are published. This is to avoid any misinterpretation of the respondents' words. Fair practice also recommends sharing of findings with the respondents, which is an incentive for them to participate in similar studies in future.

Research studies are indispensable in any society that aims to develop and progress. It is true that professionals are needed to do the research, but it is equally true that those who take part in a study, and the public in general for whom the research is done, have an equal claim to the outcome of any research funded by public money.

Rajiv George Aricat