Publicise energy usage of common home appliances

With endeavours on an international scale to mitigate climate change, advances to push for energy conservation on an individual level are also currently under way in Singapore.

Initiatives such as equipping homes with smart meters to keep track of electricity consumption, customising tips to save energy for selected homes and giving incentives to go green have been introduced.

Such initiatives will enable individuals to make better lifestyle decisions that reduce energy consumption in their homes.

It was reported that as at end-September, about 290,000 smart meters had been installed at households across Singapore. The remaining 1.1 million homes will have them installed within the next five years" (More smart meters, customised energy-saving tips and incentives for going green for consumers, Nov 5).

These initiatives have yet to have an impact on the majority of the population so, in the meantime, it would be helpful to make available the estimated energy consumption for common household appliances. This way, households will be able to utilise this information together with the smart meter to make appropriate changes to reduce energy consumption.

Another solution could be to recommend and provide statistics on energy-conserving household appliances that use up less energy in the long run.

Abraham Lau