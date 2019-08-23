Public, private sectors should join hands on sustainability ventures

Dr Patrick Liew raised a number of valid points about encouraging more public-private partnerships (Spur more public-private tie-ups amid tough times, Aug 21).

I suggest that these tie-ups be extended to sustainability efforts and, hence, climate-change defence efforts, a key point of the Prime Minister's National Day Rally speech.

Indeed, this can be an opportunity to amplify both the impact and efficiency of sustainability efforts.

There are already examples of such public-private partnerships which have yielded win-win situations and very positive outcomes.

Given that Asia is most at risk from climate change, Singapore can leverage its status as an international hub to take on a leadership role in sustainability measures through tie-ups between the public and private sectors.

Woon Wee Min