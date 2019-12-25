PUB conducts water rationing exercises with schools and community

We thank Mr Samuel Ng for his letter (Bring back water rationing, Dec 20).

There is no doubt that Singapore has experienced and will experience more extreme weather events, including prolonged dry spells due to climate change that will affect us.

The Government has planned ahead to develop a robust and diversified supply of water with the four national taps strategy (local catchment, imported water, Newater and desalinated water) through investments in water infrastructure and research and development over the past decades, and continues to do so. However, we need to enhance our resilience against the challenges brought about by climate change. Encouraging prudent use of water across all households and businesses remains an important effort.

The long-running water conservation campaign reaches a wide spectrum of the population to build a strong water-saving culture in Singapore.

PUB conducts water rationing exercises with schools and the community to reinforce the value of water among students and residents. More than 100 schools volunteered to undertake water rationing exercises as part of the 2019 Singapore World Water Day celebration.

In addition, PUB has been encouraging homes and industries to use water more efficiently, including the use of more efficient fittings and appliances, implementing water recycling projects and adopting water conservation practices.

Water is a precious resource that we must not take for granted. It is encouraging to note that more Singaporeans are aware of the impact of climate change and taking concrete actions such as saving water, according to the latest survey by the National Climate Change Secretariat.

We will continue to work hard to encourage everyone to do his part to use water wisely. Let's make every drop count.

Ridzuan Ismail

Director

Water Supply Network Department

PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency