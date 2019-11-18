Forum: PSLE can be a morale booster

This year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) paper stirred up debate on how it affects the morale of primary school pupils.

The maths paper contained some questions that proved to be too challenging for pupils and drew backlash from parents.

The main function of the PSLE is to provide a standardised way to guide pupils to their future schools and streams. Under the upcoming subject-based banding system, it would also determine the subjects that pupils can take.

I think that even though the PSLE is a significant milestone for pupils, it can also serve as a morale builder when managed properly. When pupils do well, they would be more motivated to work hard.

Additionally, parents should show the child that his worth is not determined by his marks alone. In the long run, he may gain sufficient confidence to bounce back stronger.

Goh Yan Yi, 15

Secondary 3 student

