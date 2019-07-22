PSC scholars should take courses relevant to S'pore

I am baffled as to why a Public Service Commission (PSC) scholarship holder who studied philosophy as an undergraduate was allowed to pursue a master's degree in Buddhist studies (Once homeless PSC scholar headed to Oxford, July 18).

Buddhism is considered a religion by the majority of the public, but any course selected by a scholar should preferably be secular. Courses paid with scholarships funded by the public must be relevant to Singapore's economy and development.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, when he spoke at the PSC (Open) Scholarship presentation ceremony on July 22, 2000, said: "We should help every Singaporean to realise his full potential but the Government should not use public funds for an individual's self-enrichment.

"They should be used only for national interests. Hence, the Government will continue to give only scholarships for courses of study in areas where the State thinks it needs talent and expertise."

Cheng Choon Fei

