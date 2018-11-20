PRs must be concerned about Singapore's national security

Permanent residents should be as concerned about the country's sovereignty as Singaporeans (Not born in S'pore, but they've served full-time NS; Nov 15).

The positive outlook of the males covered in the news report, who had become PRs under the sponsorship of their parents, is heartening.

Whether living, working or studying here, PRs must play their part in national issues that affect them, especially those relating to security.

Committing themselves to full-time national service is a key responsibility that they should be prepared to shoulder if they have Singapore's interests at heart.

Such an enlistment will give them a sense of belonging and ownership, which will go a long way in easing the process towards becoming Singapore citizens when they complete their full-time NS.

Their willingness to undergo the two-year enlistment period is testament to their desire to have a stake in Singapore's well-being.

The Enlistment Act which makes NS mandatory for male PRs is an important step in the right direction.

What is more important is that foreign-born men who call Singapore home must come forward to fulfil their NS obligations.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng