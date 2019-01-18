Provide update on Platinium Dogs Club saga

I refer to the reports on the Platinium Dogs Club (Operator of pet facility arrested amid AVA probe, Jan 8; and Missing dog died while boarded at Platinium: AVA, Jan 10).

First, the owner had lied about a dog that went missing, which was later found to have died under the club's custody.

Second, the cremation of the dead pet without informing or getting permission from the pet owner is definitely against the rules.

Further investigation has to be done to find out why animals died under the care of the Platinium Dogs Club.

How can pet owners stay calm when their beloved pets, whom they consider to be part of their family, go missing?

It has been more than a week since the owner of the Platinium Dogs Club was arrested, and there have been no updates since.

The authorities should provide updates on the investigation and take appropriate action against those responsible for mistreating animals.

Gabriel Ong