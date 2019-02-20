Provide short-term help when maids go on leave

I appreciate the measures the Government has been putting in place to support people who look after their elderly parents. My sister would be among them.

There is, however, one area that has been overlooked.

Many caregivers of elderly parents have domestic helpers to help them out when they are at work.

However, they struggle when the maid is on leave.

Not everyone has the ability to provide care on a 24/7 basis.

Can the authorities look into providing short-term help for families who do not have other forms of support when domestic workers are on home leave?

Otherwise, families are left with no choice but to change domestic workers every two years to avoid a two-week absence.

Huan Ai Min (Madam)