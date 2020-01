We thank Mr Bhupesh Gandhi for taking the time to commend our staff member, Mr Isaac Hiew (Sats employee a great help, Jan 2).

The story of how Mr Hiew went the extra mile to reunite Mr Gandhi with his phone makes all of us at Sats feel proud, fuelling our common passion to delight our customers.

We want every passenger to enjoy a seamless journey as they travel on the airlines that we serve at airports across the region.

Vincent Chan

Senior Vice-President, Passenger Services

Sats