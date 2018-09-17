Protect S'pore's multicultural roots

I read with interest social media editor Daryl Chin's What's Trending column on Huffington Post journalist Kimberly Yam's revelation that she was once ashamed of her race because of racial belittlement and marginalisation (Too soon for a #MeToo comeback?; Sept 2).

Philip Roth's New York Times bestseller The Human Stain is a tale of the protagonist's deep shame of his race.

Encouragement from his mother that he needs to be proud of his race falls on deaf ears, and he lives out the greater part of his life by passing himself off as being of a different race.

We are fortunate to live in Singapore where there is a strong foundation, laid by the founding leaders and pioneer generation, of celebrating and respecting multiracialism and multiculturalism.

During these times of heightened security tensions where trust is at a premium, it is more important than ever to continue to build on this foundation and to be vigilant against any complacency which may compromise this foundation.

Woon Wee Min