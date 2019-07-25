Protect cabbies from fare cheats

Taxi drivers do occasionally encounter passengers who do not pay their fares (Comfort ends cabby's contract after he films drunk passenger, July 16).

Some passengers take advantage of elderly taxi drivers, thinking that the cabbies are unable to stand up to them physically or chase after them for payment.

Reporting such an incident to the company and the police would take up time that the driver could better spend on picking up passengers to earn more money.

And some cabbies believe that little or no action will be taken against fare cheats anyway. So they cut their losses and carry on driving.

Taxi fare evasion is not a new issue. How can the authorities deter fare evaders and what support do taxi drivers get?

Tan Soon Hock